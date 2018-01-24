Bassett to Present at Noble Capital Markets' 14th Annual Small Cap & Emerging Growth Conference

BASSETT, Va., Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) announced today that J. Michael Daniel, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at NobleCon14 - Noble Capital Markets' 14th Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday, January 29, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Mr. Daniel will provide an overview of Bassett's operations and financial results and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

