5th Annual Digital Entertainment World Features Speakers from Facebook, Apple, Netflix, YouTube, Microsoft & Disney

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognized by Hollywood insiders, digital influencers and industry leaders throughout the world as a "must-attend" event, now in its 5th year Digital Entertainment World (DEW) is where you want to be if you are in the business of creating or monetizing digital entertainment content.

DEW 2018 focuses on "The FUTURE of..." and will cover topics from OTT to Innovation to eSports to Content Marketing to VR/AR to Music Rights to Startups, etc., as this theme guides the talks, discussions, meetings and presentations over the two days. This year's event will be held in the hip and modern Marina del Rey Marriott just steps from the beach and located in the heart of LA's thriving Silicon Beach with easy access to Santa Monica, Venice and Playa Vista. The event includes keynotes, fireside chats, presentations, panel discussions, tech demos, startup competition, innovative exhibitions, daily DJ music and performers and the best networking in the hotel's Sinder Lounge.



"2018 DEW focuses on the most important developments shaping entertainment and media today from media consolidation to cord cutting to the challenges facing digital publishers," said Ned Sherman, DEW Chair and Counsel & Director of Manatt Digital. "By bringing together the key stakeholders at the intersection of content and technology, we provide a first-class platform for deal making and partnership development."

DEW includes more than 75 unique sessions and 200 speakers on topics essential to the future of video, music, brands, marketing, gaming, AR/VR, and AI. Speakers include:

Celiena Adcock, Head of Streaming, Facebook

Angela Ahrendts, SVP, Retail, Apple

Hanno Basse, CTO, 20th Century Fox

Rishi Chada, Head of Gaming, Twitter

Jim Packer, ‎President Worldwide TV and Digital Distribution, ‎Lionsgate

Lisa Perrin, CEO, Creative Networks, Endemol Shine Group

Andrew Sugerman, EVP, Publishing and Digital Media, The Walt Disney Company

Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, Paramount Pictures

Yvette Martinez-Rea, COO of North America, ESL

Kathy O'Dowd, Product Lead Advertising & Technology, Netflix

Andrew Schneider, CMO, BAMTECH Media

Jesse Sisgold, President & Chief Operating Officer, Skydance Media

Andrew Wallenstein, Co-Editor-in-Chief, Variety

Adam Ostrow, Chief Digital Officer, TEGNA

Reza Izad, Co-Founder & CEO, STUDIO 71

Jared Grusd, CEO, HuffPost , and VP, Global Head of News & Information, Oath

, and VP, Global Head of News & Information, Justin Dellario, Head of Esports Programs, Twitch

Brandon Berger, Chief Business Officer, theSkimm

Erika Bennett, Head of Social Marketing, YouTube Shows

Craig Barry, EVP & Chief Content Officer, Turner Sports

Darcy Antonellis, CEO, Vubiquity

The fast-growing two-day conference includes five tracks: Video/TV/Movies; Brands/Advertising; Games/Interactive; Music/Rights; and Innovation/Startups/Tech. With sponsors and media partners including Microsoft, Akamai, Verizon Digital Media Services, Venable, Hyperwallet, Sheppard Mullin, Jam City, Stackpath, Frame.io, WSGR, Music Reports, Jukin Media, Vubiquity, Rumblefish, Unofficial Cardboard, Variety, SAG-AFTRA, WITI, Esports Ad Bureau, Fusicology, The Game Audio Network Guild, CMO Asia, Interactive TV Alliance, The Israel Conference, Virtual Reality Reporter, Gary's Guide, Digital LA, Asia Image, Westside Digital Mix, Automotive Digest, WIGI, VR/AR Association, Parks and Associates, Canadian Music Week, Conference Guru, Events for Gamers, Gerard Fox Law, and Hypebot.

To register, please go to http://www.dewexpo.com/registration/.

For information on limited sponsorship opportunities, please contact Tinzar Sherman at tinzar@digitalmediawire.com.

Digital Media Wire (www.dmwmedia.com) is a media company that provides strategic consulting and manages marketing campaigns for digital media brands, and owns and produces industry conferences.





Media Contacts:

Torri Santander

Zeno Group

torri.santander@zenogroup.com

Moriah Mason

Digital Media Wire

moriah@digitalmediawire.com