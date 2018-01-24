Determine, Inc. Delivers Contract Lifecycle Management Thought Leadership in Live Webinar with IACCM — January 30

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM), a pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, will present a live webinar on contract management thought leadership with IACCM on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 11AM ET / 8AM PT.



In Contract Management — Beyond the Expected, Tim Cummins, CEO of IACCM (International Association for Contract & Commercial Management), Sean Delaney, VP of Sales at Determine and Michael Behne, VP of Professional Services at Determine, will explore marketplace predictions on what companies are looking for in 2018 in contract management.

Along with top-of-mind issues that leading organization IACCM is hearing globally, the discussion will delve into the increasingly important role technology needs to play to exceed expectations across business results.

"Global commerce and business in general are changing at an accelerating pace. That is dictating changes and the ways that companies interact with their contracts - how they're created, managed and leveraged. As a pioneer in the contract management space since 1996, Determine continues to work with customers on driving solution innovation based on their requirements. Along with the global feedback that Tim Cummins will share during the webinar, participants will learn how a cloud-based Enterprise Contract Management solution can be used to exceed business expectations and drive strategy."

— Patrick Stakenas, President and CEO, Determine, Inc.

Participants will learn about:

What prospects and customers are talking about in terms of pain points and wish lists.

How to leverage CLM to manage third-parties and mitigate risk.

How shared data and business processes solve business problems.

Industry trends and enterprise expectations in 2018.

At the end of the day, companies want to manage uncertainty, mitigate risk and eliminate obstacles to competitiveness. Contract Lifecycle Management can play a key role in helping them meet those critical business objectives.

Online registration for the webinar: Contract Management — Beyond the Expected, is still available.

About IACCM

The International Association for Contract & Commercial Management enables both public and private sector organizations and professionals to achieve world-class standards in their contracting and relationship management process and skills. With over 43,000 members across 164 countries and 16249 corporations, IACCM is leading the way in responding to the demands of global networked markets.

Membership is drawn from many industries and is made up of contract and commercial managers, negotiators, attorneys and supply chain professionals. Hundreds of organizations have also established Corporate Memberships, gaining enhanced services that support their performance and understanding of market trends.

Learn more at https://www.iaccm.com/

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.

