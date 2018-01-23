Brownells Makes History, Launches Retro Rifles™ Line

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (January 23, 2018), Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

It's been 79 years in the making and today, Brownells has joined the ranks of America's gun manufacturers. It also makes sense the company's first firearms are legitimately old school – retro AR-15 rifles.

Brownells newly-created Retro Rifles™ line features four 5.56mm variants and two .308/7.62 variants. The 5.56mm models feature the correct styling for rifles issued to GIs in the 1960s. The .308/7.62 models reflect the lightweight styling of Eugene Stoner's original AR-10® design.

Available and shipping now, the 5.56mm models include:

BRN-16A1 (#078-000-402)

Close copy of the iconic M16A1 first fielded in 1960s

Matte gray anodized receivers to mimic originals

Black furniture with period-correct contours

Full fence M16A1 profile lower receiver

20" 5.56 lightweight M16A1 chrome-lined barrel with 1-12" twist

M16A1 Flash hider

M16A1 bolt carrier group with phosphate finish and chrome lining

Standard charging handle

20-round Brownells aluminum magazine

$1,299.99 retail

BRN-601 (#078-000-400)

Close copy of original USAF contract rifle with green furniture

Matte gray anodized receivers to mimic originals

"Slabside" lower receiver, without a magazine release fence

As a result of no fence, front pivot pin is not captive

Faux roll pin to retain buffer tube (only cosmetic on Brownells Retro)

"Duckbill" early 3-Prong Flash Hider w/ split washer

"Slickside" upper receiver without shell deflector or forward assist

20" 5.56 lightweight M16A1 chrome-lined barrel with 1-12" twist

M16 "Slickside" Chrome BCG w/o forward assist serrations

Triangle 601 Charging Handle

Brownells 20-round Waffle Magazine

$1,299.99 retail.

XBRN16E1 (#078-000-401)

Copy of transitional rifle between 601 and M16A1, with features of both

Matte gray anodized receivers to mimic originals

Black furniture with period correct contours

Partial fence lower receiver

20" 5.56 lightweight M16A1 chrome-lined barrel with 1-12" twist

3-Prong Flash Hider w/ split washer

Faux roll pin to retain buffer tube (only cosmetic on Brownells Retro)

M16 Chrome BCG with Forward Assist Serrations

Modern charging handle

Brownells 20-round aluminum magazine

$1,299.99 retail

XBRN-177E2 (#078-000-403)

An authentic copy of an early Special Forces carbine

Matte gray anodized receivers to mimic originals

Period-correct flash hider with grenade ring

Period-correct furniture, including collapsible stock

Full-fence M16A1 lower receiver

12.7" 5.56 lightweight chrome-lined barrel with 1-12" twist

M16 Bolt Carrier Group with phosphate finish and chrome lining

Standard charging handle

Brownells 20-round aluminum magazine

$1,299.99 retail

Brownells also announced the BRN-10, the first .308 rifle in its Retro Rifles™ line.

The BRN-10 will have the "trigger-style" charging handle in the top of the receiver, under the carry handle, and the same lines and contours as the first production AR-10®s from the 1950s.

With upper and lower receivers designed in conjunction with FM-Products, the BRN-10 is compatible with standard DPMS/SR25 components including triggers, magazines, barrels, bolt carrier groups, muzzle devices, buttstocks, pistol grips, handguards, and buffer assemblies.

It also features a newly-designed rear sight assembly with a peep sight adjustable for windage and elevation, with elevation setting viewable through the rear of the receiver.

Brownells is taking pre-orders now, with shipping slated for spring 2018.

The BRN-10 models include:

BRN-10A (#078-000-419)

Close copy of early rifles, such as issued by Netherlands

Chrome Retro BCG

20" fluted barrel in .308 with 5/8"-24 threads & 1-10" twist, nitride finish

Brown furniture including original-style handguard

Open 3-prong flash hider

BRN-10 receiver set machined from 7075 billet aluminum

Custom bolt catch, takedown pins, selector and mag release to match retro style

Not compatible with 308 PMAGs due to lower receiver design

$1,699.99 retail

BRN-10B Brownells (#078-000-420)

Close copy of late-model rifles, as adopted by Cuba and other nations

Chrome retro BCG

20" lightweight barrel in 308 with 5/8"-24 threads & 1-10" twist, nitride finish

Black furniture including original style handguard

Portuguese-style closed-prong flash hider,

BRN-10 receiver set machined from 7075 billet aluminum

Custom bolt catch, takedown pins, selector and mag release to match retro style

Not compatible with 308 PMAGs due to lower receiver design

$1,599.99 retail

In addition to complete Retro Rifles, Brownells also has offers a full line of Retro Parts, including 5.56 receivers, furniture, barrels and other parts. Retro parts in .308 will be available late in the year

To see both the Retro Rifles and Retro Parts, visit the www.brownells.com/retro.

About Brownells

Serious About Firearms Since 1939™, Brownells is the world's leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com. Stay up-to-date with Brownells on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

