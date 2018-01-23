AMERISAFE Announces 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

DERIDDER, La., Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF), a specialty provider of hazardous workers' compensation insurance, announced today that it will release its 2017 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Monday, February 26, 2018 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.



What: AMERISAFE 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call When: Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 9:30 a.m. Central time How: Live via phone – By dialing 720-545-0027, or live over the Internet – by logging onto the web at the address below Where: http://www.amerisafe.com, on the "Investor Home" page of the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through March 6, 2018 and may be accessed by calling 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 and using the pass code 1385708#. An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers' compensation insurance in 27 states.



Contact:

Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO

AMERISAFE, Inc.

337-463-9052