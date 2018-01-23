SafetyChain Software and Safe Quality Seafood Associates Announce Partnership to Provide a Complete FSQA Solution for Seafood

San Rafael, CA, Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SafetyChain Software and Safe Quality Seafood Associates have partnered to provide an end-to-end food safety and quality solution for the seafood industry





SafetyChain Software and Safe Quality Seafood Associates, LLC have joined in partnership to provide the seafood industry with a unique solution that includes software and consulting services to help seafood companies improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their FSQA programs.



SafetyChain Software is a leading cloud-based food quality management system that reduces costs, waste, and risk for food companies with an easy-to-use platform that automates FSQA programs and provides valuable real-time data to optimize operations. Safe Quality Seafood Associates, LLC (SQSA) is a consultancy that specializes in seafood product inspection logistics. They provide third-party certification and assist seafood companies in the development of management programs in safety, sustainability, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance.

SafetyChain Software and SQSA will work together to help seafood industry clients build a more holistic approach to managing and ensuring the safety and quality of their products.

SafetyChain's industry leading food quality management software includes supplier compliance, food safety, and food quality, along with pre-built compliance and robust analytics.

SQSA is a consultancy focusing on seafood safety, sustainability, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and third-party certification standards. They assist in the development and evaluation of Food Safety and Quality Management Systems for hatcheries, farms, feed mills, and seafood processing facilities.

Seafood companies face many challenges in the area of food safety and quality, including compliance, risk mitigation, and operational efficiency. Both SafetyChain and SQSA's solutions are focused on helping the industry deliver a safe quality product, while ensuring overall program compliance, enabling companies to continuously improve their program effectiveness and the overall success of food safety and quality operations.

"Safe Quality Seafood Associates' ability to prepare companies to comply with both regulatory and industry requirements, while helping customers better compete in the seafood market is what makes us most excited about our partnership with SQSA." commented Barry Maxon, SafetyChain's CEO.

"The seafood industry has yet to fully embrace technology solutions for food safety and quality, and they are missing out a remarkable opportunity." Commented Scott Zimmerman, M.Sc, CP-FS, Safe Quality Seafood Associate's CEO. "SafetyChain's solutions enable operators to trend safety and quality issues, improve cross-departmental communication, and simplify record-keeping requirements. It's an honor to work with this fine group of professionals, and I look forward to helping the seafood industry make the switch from manual to digital."

About Safe Quality Seafood Associates

SQSA is a consulting firm dedicated to providing its clients with assistance in implementing quality assurance and control programs. In addition to food safety, quality, and certification, SQSA's team is contracted by industry to handle product detention, adulteration, net weight, workmanship, decomposition and other food safety and quality related issues. https://seafoodcertification.com/

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain Software is a cloud-based food quality management system that reduces costs, waste, and risk for food companies. Our powerful FSQA software platform gives quality and operations managers an easy-to-use tool to automate compliance, safety, and quality programs while providing valuable real-time data to help optimize operations. www.safetychain.com

Media Inquiries: Brian Sharp, SafetyChain Software VP Marketing 415-870-2593 bsharp@safetychain.com Scott Zimmerman, Safe Quality Seafood Associates CEO Tel: 305-877-1932 info@seafoodcertification.com