Charter Financial Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

WEST POINT, Ga., Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charter Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFN) today announced that its board of directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, the sixth consecutive increase after a $0.05 per share dividend was announced in the previous 14 quarters. The dividend is payable on February 27, 2018, to stockholders of record as of February 13, 2018.



Charter Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company and the parent company of CharterBank, a full-service community bank and a federal savings institution. CharterBank is headquartered in West Point, Georgia, and operates branches in Metro Atlanta, the I-85 corridor south to Auburn, Alabama, and the Florida Gulf Coast. CharterBank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Investors may obtain additional information about Charter Financial Corporation and CharterBank on the internet at www.charterbk.com under About Us.