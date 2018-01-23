Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in Liberty Tax Inc (NASDAQ: TAX) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on February 13, 2018 in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ:TAX shares over alleged Securities Laws Violations by Liberty Tax Inc.

Investors who purchased shares of Liberty Tax Inc (NASDAQ:TAX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On September 6, 2017, Liberty Tax Inc announced that its founder and Chief Executive Officer John T. Hewitt had been terminated.

On November 7, 2017, Liberty Tax Inc announced the resignation of its Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

On December 11, 2017, Liberty Tax filed a Form with the SEC, reporting that KPMG LLP resigned as its independent registered public accounting firm and that Liberty Tax will delay the filing of its quarterly report for the quarter ended October 31, 2017.

On December 15, 2017, a lawsuit was filed against Liberty Tax Inc over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Liberty Tax's former CEO John T. Hewitt created an inappropriate tone at the top, that the inappropriate tone at the top led to ineffective entity level controls over the organization, and that as a result, defendants' statements about Liberty Tax's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of certain purchasers of Liberty Tax Inc stock.

