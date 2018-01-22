Microdrones and ASPRS to host Workshop Day, February 8th, in conjunction with the ILMF and ASPRS Conference in Denver, Colorado

ROME, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ASPRS and Microdrones Workshop Day will take place February 8th, in the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th St, Denver, CO 80202, the same hotel hosting the ILMF and ASPRS conference. Each workshop will have a $100 fee that can be reimbursed by Microdrones with advance registration online at http://lp.microdrones.com/asprs/



The day will consist of an independent morning and afternoon workshop, and will include discussions regarding the use of LiDAR and drones in business applications, and to further highlight the capabilities of the miLiDAR1000 system.

The two workshops are intended for geospatial professionals, business owners, and academics who are interested in learning about new developments in aerial LiDAR, and how LiDAR's capabilities might be of use in their operations.

The morning workshop, 8:00am – 12:15pm, "Unmanned Airborne LiDAR for Precision Mapping" will be presented by ASPRS. It covers the underlying concepts of LiDAR from a technical and business perspective. Major topics include mapping frames of reference, geo-referencing, defining key terms, and a thorough review of LiDAR missions (planning, execution, post-processing, etc.)

The afternoon session, 1:15pm – 5:15pm, "Microdrones mdLiDAR1000 Workshop," is a product immersion, explaining drone hardware, software and workflow. Dr. Mohammed Mostafa and the mdSolutions team will present their new unmanned aerial LiDAR system and its application in surveying, inspection, avalanche detection, forestry and agriculture.

About Microdrones

Founded in Germany in 2005, Microdrones developed the world's first commercial quadcopter and the company still leads the industry with their professional UAV solutions.

By pairing robust drones with cutting-edge sensors, Microdrones offers advanced turn-key solutions that make it easy for businesses to start using UAVs for surveying, mapping, construction, inspection, precision agriculture, mining, and other commercial applications. A heritage of quality German engineering, extra-long flight times, resistance to environmental challenges, and technology like direct georeferencing make Microdrones solutions exceptionally safe, efficient, and cost-effective choices for commercial users.

Microdrones serves markets around the globe. To learn more about Microdrones, visit www.microdrones.com.

