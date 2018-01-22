Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Husky Energy to Present at CIBC Institutional Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 22, 2018 5:30pm   Comments
Share:

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) announces that CEO Rob Peabody will be presenting at the CIBC Institutional Investor Conference in Whistler, B.C.

Details:

                Date:      Wednesday, January 24, 2018
                Time:      2:40 p.m. Mountain Time (1:40 p.m. Pacific Time)

A link to the audio webcast of the event will be available at the start of the presentation on Husky's website.

Event link: CIBC Institutional Investor Conference

Investor and Media Inquiries:         
                               
Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations
587-747-2116     

Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602

                                                                                                                                                   

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.