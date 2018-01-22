Husky Energy to Present at CIBC Institutional Investor Conference
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) announces that CEO Rob Peabody will be presenting at the CIBC Institutional Investor Conference in Whistler, B.C.
Details:
Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Time: 2:40 p.m. Mountain Time (1:40 p.m. Pacific Time)
A link to the audio webcast of the event will be available at the start of the presentation on Husky's website.
Event link: CIBC Institutional Investor Conference
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations
587-747-2116
Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602