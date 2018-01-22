Husky Energy to Present at CIBC Institutional Investor Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) announces that CEO Rob Peabody will be presenting at the CIBC Institutional Investor Conference in Whistler, B.C.



Details:

Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Time: 2:40 p.m. Mountain Time (1:40 p.m. Pacific Time)

A link to the audio webcast of the event will be available at the start of the presentation on Husky's website.

Event link: CIBC Institutional Investor Conference

Investor and Media Inquiries:



Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations

587-747-2116

Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues

403-513-7602