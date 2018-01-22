Indianapolis Motor Speedway to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Allison Melangton, Senior Vice President, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Tuesday, January 23, 2018 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

About Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world's largest spectator sporting facility, has been the worldwide leader in motorsports entertainment since opening in 1909. In May 2018, IMS will host the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, the world's largest single-day annual sporting event. The Speedway also will host the stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series during the Big Machine 400 at the Brickyard/Lilly Diabetes 250 event weekend in September. Living up to its reputation as a bucket list sporting venue, throughout the 2018 season IMS will welcome the stars of the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series, the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Series, the Ladies Professional Golf Association and the Red Bull Air Race World Championship. Visit IMS.com for more info.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

