Enssolutions Group Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enssolutions Group Inc. (TSXV:ENV) (OTC Pink Sheets:NSLSF) ("Enssolutions" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of environmentally responsible emulsion products for a wide variety of industrial and commercial market demands, announced today that Jeremy Schoenfelder has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Company.



Mr. Schoenfelder is the founder and President of Sienna Partners, LLC, a consulting firm that has served, among other industries, various real estate businesses including finance, contracting and sales organizations. He previously served as Vice President of Project Development for Walton Development & Management, a real estate investment firm based in Canada with assets under administration in excess of $4 Billion, and played a significant role in obtaining the approval of projects from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service, a division of the Department of Homeland Security. While at Walton, Mr. Schoenfelder acquired a great deal of experience in project management and a keen understanding of the needs of developers and other real estate enterprises. Mr. Schoenfelder previously served as a portfolio manager for two real estate investment funds and was also heavily involved in business development. His experience has allowed him to make contacts within the real estate and investment fields, in both the private and public sectors. Mr. Schoenfelder's appointment remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

"Jeremy is an exceptional talent who will play a critical role in driving Enssolutions' strategy as we continue in our efforts to grow our business. His vast experience provides him with a depth of understanding of our business and our markets, and will make him a valuable addition to our executive leadership team," said James D. Staudohar, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Enssolutions

Enssolutions manufactures, distributes and applies environmentally responsible products to meet a wide variety of industrial and commercial market demands. Enssolutions provides engineered environmental solutions for mine tailings control, process dust and erosion control, granular stabilization, road construction/maintenance and stockpile sealing. It has production facilities in Beamsvile, Ontario and Phoenix, Arizona that service some of North America's largest mining, steel, cement, and road construction/maintenance companies as well as numerous public road authorities.

