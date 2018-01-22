PIMCO Hires Sung-Hee Suh as Managing Director, Global Head of Regulatory Risk and Compliance

Ms. Suh will oversee PIMCO's integrated regulatory and compliance strategy globally.



Her experience includes work in private practice and the U.S. Department of Justice with expertise in regulatory enforcement and related litigation.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, a leading global investment management firm, has hired Sung-Hee Suh as a Managing Director, Global Head of Regulatory Risk and Compliance. Ms. Suh will be based in PIMCO's Newport Beach office and will report to David Flattum, Managing Director and PIMCO's Global General Counsel.

"As part of PIMCO's leadership, Sung-Hee will guide PIMCO's global compliance teams and oversee the firm's integrated regulatory and compliance strategy around the world, working to ensure PIMCO continues to meet the expectations of our global regulators in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape," said Mr. Flattum. He added: "Sung-Hee brings to PIMCO deep experience in dealing with securities and regulatory enforcement matters and related litigation in both private practice and the U.S. Department of Justice."

Ms. Suh's legal experience includes senior roles with the U.S. Government and in private practice with institutional clients in the corporate, financial services and private equity space. Ms. Suh is joining PIMCO from the global law firm White and Case LLP, where she was head of its New York white collar and investigations practice. She was previously Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Criminal Division, in the U.S. Department of Justice, overseeing more than 180 attorneys focused on financial fraud, securities fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other federal criminal cases.

"PIMCO is committed to hiring the investment industry's best expertise in every part of our business and Sung-Hee is an exceptional addition to lead our global regulatory and compliance programs and strategies," said Emmanuel Roman, Managing Director and PIMCO's Chief Executive Officer. He added: "We have hired more than 500 new employees over the last two years, including 113 investment professionals across private strategies, client analytics, emerging markets, mortgages, real estate and macroeconomics, and plan to hire 200 more people in the coming 12 months."

Biography – Sung-Hee Suh

