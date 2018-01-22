Datametrex Attends Cantech Investment Conference

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G) is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Cantech Investment Conference on January 31, 2018 at the Toronto Metro Convention Center. Please visit our booth #209 to speak with representatives from our subsidiary companies. In addition, Claude Theoret, President of Nexalogy will be on the Artificial Intelligence Panel 11:30-12:00pm at the Paradigm Innovation Stage.



About Nexalogy

Founded in 2006, Nexalogy unlocks valuable insights from social media data. Through its proprietary semantic clustering algorithms, it detects weak signals in unstructured text that aren't available through traditional business intelligence technology. This technology makes data more relevant and is the missing link in providing actionable, social media intelligence to governments and organizations all over the world. Further information about Nexalogy can be found at www.nexalogy.com.

About Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain is a joint venture formed between Datametrex and Bitnine. The JV mandate is to bring the value of Graph Database technology to the blockchain environment where there is a great need to speed performance and present the verified and authenticated data more effectively. Datametrex through Nexalogy and Bitnine graph technology will add tremendous value to blockchain processing and the presentation of its data.

About Ronin Blockchain Corp.

Ronin's business model is based on an industrial scale Blockchain platform, which enables the company to access and manage global cryptocurrency mining. Ronin has the potential to provide state of the art mining capability across the world and to utilize its scale, beginning in China, to maximize efficiency and profitability across the arbitrage opportunities that exist for GPU-based mining. Additionally, Ronin will use its advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms for currency and system optimization. Ronin will also use API protocols to eventually make more efficient integration from mining to mobile wallets. Ronin is currently working on identifying additional jurisdictions for mining opportunities, including Quebec, British Columbia and Eastern Europe, as it develops its international footprint.

About the Company

Datametrex AI Limited is focused on the collection of retail sales data, providing Government Agencies and Fortune 500 corporations with Artificial Intelligence solutions and implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers and Cryptocurrency Mining.

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com.

