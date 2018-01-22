The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of GoPro, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 12, 2018

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) who purchased shares between August 4, 2017 and January 5, 2018 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.



In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) the market prospects for Karma were untenable due to margin challenges in an extremely competitive aerial market and a hostile regulatory environment in Europe and the United States; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On January 8, 2018, GoPro announced it will reduce its global workforce by 20% and is exiting the drone market "after selling its remaining Karma inventory."

Shareholders have until March 12, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

Shareholders have until March 12, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

