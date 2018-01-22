FreeWave CMO Scott Allen Joins Panel at IoT Evolution Expo 2018

BOULDER, Colo. , Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreeWave Technologies, a leader in industrial, secure Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) wireless networking solutions, today announced its Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Allen, will join a panel of experts on the impact and uses of the IoT on the factory floor at the 2018 IoT Evolution Expo on January 23 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



The session "IoT on the Factory Floor" will explore how IoT is being deployed on the factory floor and how it improves the management of production. Panelists will discuss if manufacturing has gotten to the point where Programmable Line Cards are taking advantage of connectivity or are gateways making human intervention easier.

Where: Disney Contemporary Hotel, 4600 North World Dr., Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

When: January 23, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Who:

Scott Allen, CMO, FreeWave Technologies

Abhishek Joshi, Strategist, Accenture

Pushkar Ranhan, IoT Evangelist, SAP

Mark Josephson, Co-founder, Coris (Moderator)

About Scott Allen

Scott is an executive leader with more than 25 years of experience in product lifecycle management, product marketing, business development, and technology deployment. He offers a unique blend of start-up aggressiveness and established company executive leadership, with expertise in product delivery, demand generation, and global market expansion.

As CMO of FreeWave, Scott is responsible for product lifecycle/management, GTM execution, demand generation, and brand creation/expansion strategies. Prior to joining FreeWave, Scott held executive management positions at Fluke Networks (a Danaher Company), Network Associates (McAfee), and several start-ups including Mazu Networks and NEXVU Business Solutions. Scott earned his BA in Computer Information Systems from Weber University.

About FreeWave Technologies

FreeWave Technologies (freewave.com) is a leading provider of wireless Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions that deliver reliable access to data for leading companies in the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) markets. As the #1 provider of wireless IIoT to the oil and gas industry, FreeWave's fast, flexible and easy-to-deploy solutions streamline connectivity over long distances to also create significant operational efficiencies for government, defense and UAV/Drone contractors, agriculture equipment manufacturers, energy and smart grid networks, municipalities and more. With 20-plus years of experience in the M2M market and millions of radios deployed in the field, customers repeatedly turn to FreeWave to maximize their value in connecting M2M devices to optimize real-time decision making.

