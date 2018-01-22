SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Aradigm Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 12, 2018 – ARDM

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Aradigm Corporation ("Aradigm") (NASDAQ:ARDM) between July 27, 2017 and January 8, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/aradigm-corporation?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the methodology underlying Aradigm's Linhaliq Phase III clinical trials was not well tailored to yield consistent efficacy findings or to provide data sufficient to account for discordant efficacy findings; (ii) the endpoint of the Phase III trials was unlikely to demonstrate a clinically meaningful benefit with respect to a patient population that would likely be taking the drug for a longer duration; (iii) accordingly, these studies were unlikely to support FDA approval of the Linhaliq NDA; and (iv) as a result, Aradigm's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Aradigm you have until March 12, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com