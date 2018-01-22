BurstIQ CEO Frank Ricotta to Attend DAVOS 2018 for Healthcare Blockchain Initiatives – World Economic Forum

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurstIQ, Inc. a leading enterprise-level blockchain healthcare data company, today announced that its CEO, Frank Ricotta, will be attending the World Economic Forum ("DAVOS 2018") in Davos to discuss BurstIQ's current enterprise-level healthcare blockchain initiatives, meet with OEM blockchain partners and introduce BurstIQ's game-changing healthcare blockchain platform to global markets.



BurstIQ is currently first-to-market with a fully functional enterprise-level blockchain platform that seamlessly combines blockchain, big data capabilities, advanced security, and machine intelligence. The platform is being adopted by healthcare institutions, government agencies and OEM partners worldwide. In the United States, the platform is already powering major institutions' big data and monetization efforts.

Frank Ricotta will be taking meetings at Davos:

Event Details

Event: World Economic Forum 2018 (DAVOS 2018)

Location: Davos, Switzerland

Dates: January 22nd – 25th

Times: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Local Time (Zurich)

Event Website: DAVOS 2018

Meeting Requests at DAVOS 2018

Contact: Matthew Bird

Phone: +1 (646) 401-4499

Email: matt.bird@1800pr.com

About BurstIQ ™

BurstIQ ™ is a leading enterprise-level healthcare blockchain data company. The company offers a HIPAA-compliant platform that seamlessly leverages blockchain, advanced security, Big Data capabilities and machine intelligence to enable healthcare businesses and individuals to access, understand, and control their health data. The BurstIQ Ecosystem allows people and businesses to transact through a network of marketplaces for personalized products and services, value-added B2B services, research opportunities, and peer-to-peer networks. The BurstIQ platform and Ecosystem work together to improve the security of health data, increase health access and personal empowerment, reduce healthcare costs, and enable new insights and care models. It's not just your data. It's your life.

For more information visit http://www.burstiq.com/

Contacts:

PR & Media Contact:

Abigail Krasno

Jr. Partner | Strategic Accounts

1-800-PublicRelations ("1800pr")

C: +1 ( 832) 520-4125

E: Abigail.krasno@1800pr.com

BurstIQ:

Amber Hartley, Chief Corporate Development Officer

E: amber.hartley@burstiq.com

W: www.burstIQ.com