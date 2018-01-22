OSIS INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving OSI Systems, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 5, 2018

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased OSI Systems, Inc. ("OSI Systems") (NASDAQ:OSIS) securities between August 21, 2013 and December 6, 2017 .



According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OSI Systems acquired the Albania concession through bribery or other illicit means; (2) OSI Systems transferred 49% of its project company associated with the Albania concession, S2 Albania SHPK, an entity allegedly worth millions, for consideration of less than $5.00; (3) OSI Systems engaged in other illegal acts, including improper sales and cash payments to government officials; (4) these practices caused OSI Systems to be vulnerable to potential civil and criminal liability; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about OSI Systems' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

