ABLYNX ANNOUNCES WARRANTS EXERCISE AND CONVERSION OF BONDS

GHENT, Belgium, 22 January 2018 - Ablynx (NASDAQ:ABLX) today announced, in conformity with Title II of the Law of 2 May 2007 and the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008, that an additional 218,998 new shares have been issued by the Company in exchange for €1,689,981.62 as the result of the exercise of warrants.

The Company also announced that in relation to the €100,000,000, 3.25% Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due on 27 May 2020 (ISIN: BE6278650344) issued by the Company in the denomination of €100,000 each (the "Bonds"), an additional 126,348 new shares were issued following the conversion of 16 Bonds.

As a result of these transactions, Ablynx now has a share capital of €140,320,046.59 represented by a total number of 75,065,990 shares, conferring a total number of 75,065,990 voting rights.

The current total number of outstanding rights (warrants) to subscribe for not yet issued securities conferring voting rights is 2,667,506, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 2,667,506 new shares, conferring a total number of 2,667,506 voting rights.

The current total number of outstanding convertible bonds is 984, which, on the basis of the current conversion price of €12.6631, are convertible into 7,770,609 new shares, conferring a total number of 7,770,609 voting rights.

About Ablynx

Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies ® , proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com.

