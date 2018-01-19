Market Overview

Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
January 19, 2018 6:17pm   Comments
RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Company") (NASDAQ:PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 prior to the market open on Monday, January 29, 2018.  Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-230-1085 and requesting the Provident Financial Holdings Earnings Release Conference Call.  An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, February 6, 2018 by dialing 1-800-475-6701 and referencing access code number 443110.

Contacts:     Craig G. Blunden       Donavon P. Ternes
      Chairman and       President, Chief Operating Officer
      Chief Executive Officer       and Chief Financial Officer

3756 Central Ave.
Riverside, CA 92506
(951) 686-6060

