Sun Valley Gold LLC: Control and Direction Over Securities of Belo Sun Mining Corp.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, Jan. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Valley Gold LLC ("Sun Valley") announced today that it has acquired control and direction over an aggregate of 5,252,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Belo Sun Mining Corp. ("Belo Sun") on behalf of client accounts, including Sun Valley Gold Master Fund, Ltd. (the "Master Fund"), over which it has discretionary trading authority. The Common Shares were acquired over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for $0.33 per share.



Following the acquisition, Sun Valley exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 86,125,974 Common Shares for and on behalf of client accounts. The 86,125,974 Common Shares over which Sun Valley exercises control and direction represent approximately 18.50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Of the 5,252,000 Common Shares over which Sun Valley acquired control and direction, 3,660,344 were acquired on behalf of the Master Fund. Following the acquisition, the Master Fund beneficially owns 54,887,747 Common Shares. The 54,887,747 Common Shares beneficially owned by the Master Fund represent approximately 11.79% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The securities of Belo Sun were acquired for investment purposes. Sun Valley and the Master Fund may increase or decrease their ownership of securities of Belo Sun depending upon future market conditions.

