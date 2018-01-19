Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Expects to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Operating Results on Thursday, January 25, 2018

CINCINNATI, Jan. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), a leading diagnostic and life science component company, expects to release its first quarter fiscal 2018 operating results before the NASDAQ market opens on Thursday, January 25, 2018. The release will be available shortly thereafter on Meridian's website at www.meridianbioscience.com.



About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, rare reagents, specialty biologicals and components. Utilizing a variety of methods, our diagnostic tests provide accuracy, simplicity and speed in the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as infections and lead poisoning. Meridian's diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. The Company's diagnostic products are designed to enhance patient well-being while reducing the total outcome costs of health care. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections, and blood lead level testing. In addition, Meridian is a supplier of rare reagents, specialty biologicals and components used by organizations in the life science and agri-bio industries engaged in research. Many companies also utilize Meridian's products as components in the manufacture of diagnostics. The Company markets its products and technologies to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, diagnostics manufacturers and agri-bio companies in more than 70 countries around the world. The Company's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

Contact:

Jack Kenny

Chief Executive Officer

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Phone: 513.271.3700

Email: mbi@meridianbioscience.com