BCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend to Common Stock Shareholders

BAYONNE, N.J., Jan. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc., Bayonne, N.J. (NASDAQ:BCBP), announced that the Board of Directors unanimously approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14/share on January 17th, 2018 to shareholders in its common stock of record on February 5th, 2018, payable on February 20th, 2018. This compares with a quarterly dividend of $0.14/share for the same period last year.

Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Throughout 2017 we were able to realize the full-year effect of cost-saving initiatives and geographic footprint growth initially begun in 2016. These endeavors helped to improve our efficiency ratio and increase overall shareholder value. The Bank's Board of Directors unanimously approved a quarterly cash dividend based on their confidence in our ability to provide consistent returns to our shareholders."

BCB Community Bank currently operates 22 full-service branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Fairfield, Hoboken, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, NJ as well as two locations in Staten Island, NY, and anticipates opening a branch in Maplewood, NJ, by January 25th, 2018.

Questions regarding the content of this release should be directed to Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer, or Thomas Keating, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at (201) 823-0700.

Forward-looking Statements and Associated Risk Factors

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions.

Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual conditions, events, or results to differ significantly from those described in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or in some or all of the areas in which we and our customers conduct our respective businesses; conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry; changes in interest rates, which may affect our net income, prepayment penalties and other future cash flows, or the market value of our assets; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services in the markets we serve; changes in the financial or operating performance of our customers' businesses; changes in real estate values, which could impact the quality of the assets securing the loans in our portfolio; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in our customer base; potential exposure to unknown or contingent liabilities of companies targeted for acquisition; our ability to retain key members of management; our timely development of new lines of business and competitive products or services in a changing environment, and the acceptance of such products or services by our customers; any interruption or breach of security resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger, deposit, loan or other systems; any interruption in customer service due to circumstances beyond our control; the outcome of pending or threatened litigation, or of other matters before regulatory agencies, or of matters resulting from regulatory exams, whether currently existing or commencing in the future; environmental conditions that exist or may exist on properties owned by, leased by, or mortgaged to the Company; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; changes in legislation, regulation, and policies, including, but not limited to, those pertaining to banking, securities, tax, environmental protection, and insurance, and the ability to comply with such changes in a timely manner; changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines; operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; the ability to keep pace with, and implement on a timely basis, technological changes; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; war or terrorist activities; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and geopolitical factors affecting our operations, pricing and services.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Thomas Coughlin

President and Chief Executive Officer

or

Thomas Keating

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

201-823-0700

