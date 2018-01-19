Chemistree Announces New Engagement, Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE:CHM) (OTCQB:CHMJF) (the "Company" or "Chemistree") is pleased to announce that the Company has been engaged by Elite Extracts of Vancouver, BC to assist them with their social media marketing and brand development as they prepare to launch their company.



COO Jeremy Deichen said, "I am happy to announce that Elite Extracts has chosen Chemistree to assist them with social media marketing as they continue to develop their business. Chemistree is providing Elite full a full range of branding services including web design, packaging and graphic design work. We are looking forward to being part of their future success."

Corporate Update

Chemistree president Karl Kottmeier: "I am pleased to inform shareholders that Chemistree continues to build on its initial offering to the cannabis industry of highest quality content, branding and social media services. We continue to add clients to our corporate roster and we appreciate their positive feedback on the services we provide."

The Company is comfortable with its near-term cash position and we are confident that the broad acceptance of cannabis-focused companies as exciting investment opportunities in Canada will expand to include companies like Chemistree focused on the far larger market available in those individual American states where cannabis is medically and/or recreationally legal.

Chemistree management has recently toured several operations in the Los Angeles, California area. The purpose of these visits was to identify other areas into which the Company can expand and deploy both capital and management's significant, collective expertise to build shareholder value. Among the opportunities investigated to date, management was most interested in several bare land prospects in northwest and southeastern California and retail sales operations located throughout the Los Angeles city area. Our investigation into these opportunities continues and should any one of these opportunities mature, Chemistree may be required to make certain filings and changes to the Company's listing disclosure under the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange Policy 8.



The Company wishes to inform shareholders that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in both Canada and the United States.

Cannabis-related Practices or Activities are Illegal Under U.S. Federal Laws

The concepts of "medical cannabis" and "retail cannabis" do not exist under U.S. federal law. The Federal Controlled Substances Act classifies "marihuana" as a Schedule I drug. Under U.S. federal law, a Schedule I drug or substance has a high potential for abuse, no accepted medical use in the United States, and a lack of safety for the use of the drug under medical supervision. As such, cannabis related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. Strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. Any such proceedings brought against the Company may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

Members of management also attended the MJBiz Cannabis conference held in mid-November 2017, connecting with a wide range of potential clients, investment opportunities, industry experts as well as legal and financial advisors. This conference was very well attended and served to confirm to all Company attendees that the opportunity available in the United States was truly compelling.

Chemistree also wishes to inform shareholders that it has discontinued discussions as announced on October 17, 2017 with an Oregon-based cannabis cultivator to provide marketing and branding services, due to an inability to ascertain key information on certain parties related to the prospective client.

