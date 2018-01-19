Sandra Fowler Joins Indoor Harvest Corp as Chief Marketing Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCQB:INQD), a developer of personalized cannabis medicines and a provider of advanced cultivation methods and processes, announced today that Sandra Fowler has joined the Company as its Chief Marketing Officer.



Ms. Fowler is an accomplished brand strategist whose background is oriented around sustainability. She has considerable experience creating and launching products, brands, platforms, leading cross functional teams and motivating business partners to excel. She holds a M.B.A. and a B.S in Consumer Food Science and Economics from UC Davis California.

Ms. Fowler has over 15 years of classical marketing and brand innovation experience in the food, beverage and technology spaces. Starting her career at YUM! Brands, she led multiple cross functional teams in the creation and launch of new products and programs, including the two-year effort to re-brand and re-launch Taco Bell's classic late night initiative.

She also lead a team which was instrumental in identifying the consumer overlap and laying the groundwork to build the original relationship between ESPN and Taco Bell for the XGames partnership, which continues to thrive today.

Ms. Fowler was Director of Marketing for Starbucks Coffee Company and led a cross-functional team in the launch of Starbucks' breakfast sandwich platform and drove beverage innovation. She also held strategy & innovation leadership roles within the Cargill Corporation. Most recently she has been a strategy consultant to emerging plant based businesses in the natural products space.

"We are excited to have Ms. Fowler join our team as Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Fowler has a proven track record and has previously worked for and delivered amazing results for major brands in the food and beverage space. She will be driving our rebranding and marketing efforts as we move to become a global leader in cannabis production technology, research and science. Ms. Fowler has already begun assembling new technology and science partners to achieve our business goals and we are excited to have the opportunity to work with her," stated Rick Gutshall, Interim-CEO of Indoor Harvest

Ms. Fowler added, "Indoor Harvest is at the cutting edge of cannabis science and has developed some amazing technologies and partnerships. I'm looking forward to working with the Indoor Harvest team to establish new partnerships and identity new opportunities for the company. It's a pleasure to join this exciting new industry, tell the company's story and to bring value for its shareholders."

