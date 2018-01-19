Aurania to Attend Cambridge House Investment Conference - Vancouver

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ARU) ("Aurania" or the "Company") wishes to inform shareholders that members of the Board and Management will be attending the Cambridge House Vancouver Resource Investment Conference that starts on Sunday this weekend and runs through Monday (January 21 and 22, 2018). The Company's Booth is No 208, and the Company's President will be participating in the panel discussion on Gold in Ecuador from 2:20-2:40pm in Workshop Room 4 on Monday, January 22.



About Aurania

Aurania is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

