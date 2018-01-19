Agrible Announces Leadership Change - Positions for Next Phase of Growth

Champaign, Ill, Jan. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrible, Inc. today announced that Chris Harbourt has decided to step down as its Chief Executive Officer. Chris is one of 8 co-founders of Agrible and has been with the company since its formation. Chris played a key role in growing Agrible to its enviable market position today as a leading provider of agricultural predictive analytics with a suite of tools serving growers, retailers, processors and food companies. Agrible's Morning Farm Report currently has over 12 thousand users and over 8 million acres enrolled on it for tracking and predicting productivity, sustainability, nutrient availability, pest potential, and other field-specific features.

Dennis E. Beard, a current Board member, will serve as Interim CEO of Agrible. Mr. Beard has more than three decades of business experience and has held C-level positions in various technology and service companies in the past. He is currently a Managing Partner with Serra Ventures, which led the initial seed round of funding for Agrible. Additionally, the Board has promoted David Stanko, formerly CFO at Agrible, as its new President and Chief Operating Officer.

"From a business growth perspective, these are very exciting times for Agrible," said Dennis. "The Board is deeply grateful to Chris Harbourt for his dedication and service to Agrible."

Chris said, "I have decided to move on to pursue other passions in agriculture, investing, teaching, and business. I will continue to support Agrible and look forward to Agrible's next phase of growth."

