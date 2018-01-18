CADWorx® & Analysis Solutions webinar February 1st to discuss interfacing CADWorx Structure models with Parabuild for faster and more accurate structural detailing

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CADWorx & Analysis Solutions will host a webinar on February 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CT that will discuss how to use the CIMsteel (CIS/2) export and import functions in CADWorx Structure to efficiently move the design model into a structural detailing package such as Parabuild for connection design. The CIS/2 integration standard allows for bi-directional data import/export for structural objects, saving manhours and increasing accuracy by reducing errors common with manually reproducing the model. This interface allows designers and engineers to ensure updates in the model and detailing models are up to date throughout the project life cycle. The webinar leaders will be Aimee Ferguson, product owner of CADWorx Structure; Rudy Joris, lead developer for Parabuild; and Jef Joris, provider of training and support for Parabuild.



For more information about the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2018/01/cadworx-structure-webinar-connection-detailing-workflows-with-parabuild.html. To register for the webinar, visit http://forms.hexagonppm.com/20180201-CADWorx-Structure-Webinar.

For more information about CADWorx, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx. For information on analysis products, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family.

About CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon PPM. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx®, for plant design; CAESAR II®, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite®, for pressure vessel analysis; and GT STRUDL®, for structural analysis.



Hexagon PPM is the world's leading provider of asset life cycle solutions for design, construction, and operation of industrial facilities. By transforming unstructured information into a smart digital asset, our clients are empowered to visualize, build, and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire life cycle.



PPM is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; http://hexagon.com/), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.



