Americold Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (the "Company" or "Americold") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 45,300,000 common shares at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. Americold is issuing and selling 29,000,000 common shares and selling shareholders are selling an additional 16,300,000 common shares. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January 19, 2018 under the ticker symbol "COLD." The offering is expected to close on January 23, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Americold and the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,795,000 common shares consisting of 4,350,000 common shares from Americold and 2,445,000 common shares from the selling shareholders at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.



BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Rabo Securities, Baird, Citizens Capital Markets, Raymond James, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, BB&T Capital Markets and BTIG are acting as the co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these common shares has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") and was declared effective on January 18, 2018. The offering of the common shares is being made only by means of a prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained through:

A copy of the prospectus may also be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 160 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1 billion cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers. Americold serves over 2,600 customers and employs approximately 11,000 associates worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future financial and operating performance and growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

