Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call on February 27

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced that the Partnership intends to issue a press release summarizing fourth quarter and year end 2017 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Monday, February 26, 2018. A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end 2017 results is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.



The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekLogistics.com and clicking on the webcasts section of the website. The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available through May 27, 2018. The replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 with the conference ID number 2677645.

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek US' (NYSE:DK) fourth quarter and year end 2017 earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 and review Delek US' earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek US may be relevant to Delek Logistics, as it is a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek US and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

U.S. Investor / Media Relations Contact:

Keith Johnson

Vice President of Investor Relations

615-435-1366