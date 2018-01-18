5G New Horizons Wireless Symposium to Bring Global Wireless Leaders Together

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Americas will engage with five leading global organizations committed to bringing 5G technology successfully to their country or region while offering collaboration and cooperation in a public symposium hosted for the first time in the Americas.



5G Americas announced today that registration is open for 5G New Horizons Wireless Symposium, the 5th Global 5G Event focusing on worldwide progress of the 5th Generation of wireless technologies. The event is co-located with both 5G North America and BCE at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas from May 16-17, 2018 and will have limited capacity.

The symposium will host about 50 expert panelists and speakers including business leaders, inventors, engineers, professors, technical experts and policymakers from around the world representing the leading 5G organizations. The sessions are mindfully curated to stimulate the continued progress on 5G technology worldwide and focus on government policies, promotions, services, trial projects and other industrial convergence opportunities.

The Global 5G Event series was developed in the interest of efficiency and building global consensus on 5G, and was announced in October 2015 by the following parties of a Memorandum of Understanding: 5G Americas, (Americas), the Fifth Generation Mobile Communications Promotion Forum (5GMF) (Japan), 5G Forum (Republic of Korea), IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group (China) and the 5G Infrastructure Association (5G IA) (Europe). In May 2017, Brazil (Telebrasil/Projecto ‘5G Brasil') joined the partners on the Global 5G Event to support multi-lateral collaboration on 5G systems across continents and countries.

Registration offers an early-bird discount or package pricing with the co-located events. Media and operators will have free access with pre-registration. Confirmed speakers and panelists will be announced in February.

Chris Pearson, President, 5G Americas said, "We are at the point in time where 5G is truly visible on the horizon, and yet there remains further discussion and planning for the successful rollout of many new technology, regulatory, business and spectrum concepts. 5G Americas is pleased to offer this global event with strong representation by the leading international organizations that are fostering this development for a truly connected society."

DongKu Kim, Chair of Executive Committee, 5G Forum stated, "The 5th Global 5G Event at Austin will be a great opportunity to share the on-going development of 5G activities and trials in key regions and drive ever ascending attention from ICT and a wide range of other industries' eco-system as well."

Dr. Colin Willcock, Chair of the 5G Infrastructure Association (5G IA) said, "A unique opportunity to understand 5G developments with a global dimension. The event that brings the key regions of the world together to present and discuss 5G status, activities and future plans"

Susumu Yoshida, Chair of the 5th Generation Mobile Communications Promotion Forum (5GMF) commented, "The 5th Global 5G Event in Austin will be expected to further accelerate crossover collaboration on the relationship with vertical industries and harmonization on the regulation towards the 5G realization in 2020."

Jose Marcos C. Brito, General Secretary of 5G Brasil stated, "The 5th Global 5G Event in Austin is timed ideally due to the recent conclusion of the phase one standards for 5G technology by 3GPP. This makes the important discussions and collaboration on global progress, trials and regulatory policy even more relevant and realistic. 5G is truly on the horizon and this symposium provides the opportunity to see it more clearly."

Ms. Zhiqin Wang, Chair of IMT-2020 PG said, "As we approach 5G commercialization, it is essential for governments and industries to jointly discuss 5G development policy, technology, industry roadmap and industrial applications cultivation, for which the 5th Global 5G Event provides an ideal platform."

For more information on the program and Symposium, visit 5G New Horizons.

About the Global 5G Event:

The Global 5G Event is an event where the world's leading 5G organizations discuss the latest research and development achievements and views on 5G technologies, spectrum, standardization, field trials, applications, the future roadmap and global collaboration. The series of events is based on a Multi-Lateral MoU to cooperate on building global consensus on 5G with the world's 5G promotion organizations: The Fifth Generation Mobile Communications Promotion Forum (5GMF, Japan), 5G Forum (Republic of Korea), 5G Americas (Americas), IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group (China), 5G Infrastructure Association (5G-IA, Europe) and Telebrasil – Projecto ‘5G Brasil ‘(Brasil). The event is held twice a year in rotation.

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas:

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization's mission is to advocate for and foster the advancement and full capabilities of LTE wireless technologies and their evolution to 5G, throughout the ecosystem's networks, services, applications and wirelessly connected devices in the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at www.5gamericas.org or Twitter @5GAmericas.

About IMT- 2020 PG:

The IMT- 2020 (5G) Promotion Group was established in February 2013, with the support of three ministries of China (the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Science and Technology), based on the original IMT- Advanced Promotion Group. It is the major platform to promote the research and development of 5G in China. Its members include the leading operators, vendors, universities, and research institutes in the field of mobile communications. More information is available at http://www.imt-2020.cn/en

About 5GMF:

The Fifth Generation Mobile Communications Promotion Forum (5GMF) was founded on September 30 2014. 5GMF has been conducting research and development concerning 5G (the Fifth Generation Mobile Communications Systems) including the standardization thereof, along with liaison and coordination with related organizations, the collection of information, and the dissemination and enlightenment of activities. Towards 5G realization by 2020, these activities will contribute to the sound development of the 5G eco-society. More information is available at http://5gmf.jp/en/

About the 5G Forum:

The 5G Forum is a public-private organization founded on May 30 2013. Its members consist of public and private sectors, including mobile telecommunication carriers, manufacturers, institutes, and academia. The goal of the 5G Forum is to promote 5G services and technologies in 2020 and beyond in the context of the 4th industrial revolution. 5G Forum has been running six committees, three industry convergence task forces, and C-V2X promotion council with multiple fora and ministries to work on the cooperation on 5G with other industries, harmonization among industries and multiple ministries, spectrum issues, small and medium-size enterprises (SME) promotion and global harmonization. More information is available at https://www.5gforum.org/eng

About the 5G Public-Private Partnership (5G PPP) and the 5G Infrastructure Association (5G IA):

The 5G Public Private Partnership (5G PPP) is the 5G collaborative research program that is organized as part of the European Commission's Horizon 2020 program – The European Union Program for Research and Innovation. It is aimed at fostering industry-driven research, monitored by business-related, technological performance and societal KPIs. The 5G PPP will deliver solutions, architectures, technologies and standards for ubiquitous next-generation communication infrastructure over the coming decade.



In the 5G PPP, the 5G Infrastructure Association (5G IA) represents the private side and the European Commission the public side. The 5G IA is committed to the advancement of 5G in Europe and to building global consensus on 5G. To this aim, the Association brings together a global industry community of telecoms and digital actors, such as operators, manufacturers, research institutes, universities, verticals and small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs). The 5G IA carries out a wide range of activities in strategic areas including standardization, frequency spectrum, R&D projects, technology skills, collaboration with key vertical industry sectors, notably for the development of trials, and international cooperation.More information is available at https://5g-ppp.eu/ Twitter: @5GPPP

About 5G Brasil

The main objective of the 5G Brasil project is to foster the development of the 5G ecosystem in Brazil and contribute to the global definition of this technology. The 5G Brasil Project has 22 associates (including operators, manufacturers, research institutes, universities, and companies associations) involving more than 120 professionals. The activities of 5G Brasil are performed by a Steering Committee and by five thematic commissions: Research and Use Cases, PreStandards, Backhaul Infrastructure, Future Frequencies Bands, Verticals Regulatory Actions and Market Actions. The 5G Brasil Project advocates the inclusion of a fourth scenario for 5G networks: 5G for remote areas.

Contacts:

Vicki Livingston

5G Americas

Cell: +1 414 688 9000

Mail to: vicki.livingston@5gamericas.org

Po HU

IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group

Phone: +86-10-62300159

hupo@caict.ac.cn

Alessandro Bedeschi

5G Infrastructure Association

alessandro.bedeschi@5g-ppp.eu

Jaewon HEO

5G Forum

jwheo@kani.or.kr

Yoshinori Ohmura

5GMF

Phone: +81-3-5510-8594

y-ohmura@arib.or.jp

José Marcos C. Brito

5G Brasil

brito@inatel.br



