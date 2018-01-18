Converters Expo South Brings Exhibitors From Across the Country to the 2nd Largest Converting Corridor in the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first annual Converters Expo South will bring together converters and packagers of paper, film and nonwovens with buyers, specialists and suppliers at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC on February 6, 2018. Products that come out of these specialized processes range from wet wipes, to dental bibs, labels, pouches and numerous other items, and is an industry very important to the Carolina-Georgia area. Charlotte is a central location to the second largest "converting corridor" in the nation. With its mid-Atlantic location, Charlotte is accessible from anywhere in the country or the world, giving it the nickname "the International Gateway to the South" and making it a premier business location.



"Converters Expo South is not only a great chance to grow the Converters Expo event with another location, it also brings converting companies and experts to an area that's very important to the industry and showcasing some of these great local companies providing them with the opportunity to showcase their products and services to converters from around the country," says John Kalkowski, Packaging Market and Media leader for BNP Media.

Sponsors of Converters Expo South include DCS USA Corporation, Pinnacle Converting Equipment, BST North America/AccuWeb and Valley Grinding & Mfg. Exhibiting companies from Charlotte and the surrounding area include: Atlas Converting North America, Inc.; Harper Corp. of America; OASIS Alignment Services, Inc.; RotaDyne /Rotation Dynamics Corp; and Wikoff Color Corporation. Exhibitors from neighboring states will also be present including: Cadence, Inc. based in Virginia; FILMtech Inc. based in Tennessee; and Roll Technology based in South Carolina. For additional information about exhibiting or sponsorships, contact Emily Patten, event sales manager, at pattene@bnpmedia.com or 847-405-4045.

The exhibit floor will be open from 9:30 am – 3:30 pm and will include a complimentary lunch buffet sponsored by Pinnacle Converting Equipment and Happy Hour sponsored by DCS USA Corporation, giving attendees the perfect chance to network with fellow converter specialists and suppliers. Discounted advance registration rates are available until January 26th.

Converters Expo features converting services to complete products using paper, film and nonwovens through rewinding and sheeting; folding and finishing; coating, laminating and adhesives; flexographic printing and inks; packaging, warehousing, shipping and logistics; equipment and associated engineering; as well as testing, product development and many other capabilities.

In 2018, BNP Media will also host the 11th annual Converters Expo at Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay, WI on April 17-18, 2018. This year's expanded event will include additional exhibitor booths for the hundreds of converting professionals who attend the show. Both events are owned by BNP Media, www.bnpmedia.com and produced by the Packaging Strategies group, which has delivered timely, objective packaging industry news and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983.

