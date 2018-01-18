The Church of Scientology Hosts Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. in Downtown Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 15th, 2018 the Church of Scientology, Rev. Alfreddie Johnson and over 50 friends held a tribute for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater.



Rev. Alfreddie Johnson speaking at the Martin Luther King tribute at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater on January 15th.





"Monday, Celebrating the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Junior is important. I believe it is just as important as what he stood for. It's a day to reflect, and a day to appreciate what he has done for the Black community and for equality of all races," said Reverend Alfreddie Johnson. "Dr. King's message of equality, peace and love is just as fitting today as it was when he spoke 50 years ago."

Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Information Center welcomed guests to event. She spoke about Dr. King being the most influential civil rights advocates of all time.

The celebration started with the award winning documentary, "The Story of Human Rights." Produced by United for Human Rights, the film has been viewed in more than 90 countries – effectively teaching youth and adults about human rights.

Mr. Brian Ward, artist, actor and Scientology Volunteer Minister was the event's Master of Ceremonies. He shared his own personal experiences and history growing up during segregation and the civil rights movement and what this day meant to him personally.

Singer Ms. Stacey Francis (Semi-finalist of the X Factor) performed a stirring rendition of "The Lord's Prayer" bringing attendees to their feet and bringing spirit to the celebration.

Reverend Johnson spoke of Dr. King having a dream for the world and how we need to remove blocks in making that dream a reality. To further that message, Reverend Johnson showed a documentary on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his non-violent crusade to bring about social change in civil rights. The documentary ended with the following words of wisdom of Dr. King, "Almost always, the creative dedicated minority has made the world better."

Rev. Johnson concluded the event with words stressing the importance of creating real freedom for the Black community, "Being freed from slavery and segregation laws is not enough. It has to do with a mindset, and one's own internal limitations. Freedom includes education, tools and programs such as human rights initiatives, drug education and common sense based morals which will help restore humanity to man."



"The programs United for Human Rights and its sister organization, Youth for Human Rights, Foundation for a Drug-Free-World, and the Way to Happiness Foundation sponsored by the Church of Scientology are tools to help you reach out into the community to empower those creative people to do something about injustice, equality and suffering," added Rev. Johnson.

