B. Braun to Showcase Comprehensive Parenteral Nutrition Program, New Compounder and More at ASPEN

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a keen focus on meeting patient and customer needs, B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in customized parenteral nutrition, will feature the latest services and technology in its robust parenteral nutrition and compounding portfolio at this year's American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (A.S.P.E.N.) Nutrition Science & Practice, Jan. 22-25 in Las Vegas, NV.

B. Braun's Parenteral Nutrition 360 (PN360) program – a comprehensive approach designed to improve neonatal, pediatric and adult patient outcomes – will be featured at booth #409. The company is focused on unlocking precision through its customized parenteral nutrition product and service offerings. Parenteral nutrition needs can vary depending upon the patient's age, body composition, clinical status and level of activity. Customized parenteral nutrition options provide an opportunity to create individualized nutrition that is as unique as the patient receiving it.

"Our PN360 program is a complete therapeutic approach to parenteral nutrition through our comprehensive offering of products, education, training and consultative services," said Tom Sutton, Vice President of Marketing at B. Braun.

"PN360 is a team approach to help meet any facility's parenteral nutrition admixing needs," he said. "The program is more than individual in-house compounding, parenteral nutrition solutions and outsourced compounded products or services. It's an earnest collaboration with pharmacists, physicians, nurses and dietitians to tailor nutritional therapy for their most critical patients, as well as help reduce medical errors, infections and re-admissions."

Another integral part of PN360 is Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. (CAPS®), a B. Braun company — the nation's largest network of outsourcing admixture pharmacies and a leader in customized parenteral nutrition. Pharmacy Systems Specialists will be at the booth to discuss CAPS' customized parenteral nutrition compounding offering, including local, same-day delivery with easy and safe online ordering through CAPSLink™.

B. Braun representatives also will showcase company's new macro and micro APEX® compounding system for facilities that need in-house compounding capabilities. Through its browser-based TPN Manager software, healthcare providers can enter parenteral nutrition orders at the patient's bedside using an iPad or tablet. These orders are electronically transmitted to the APEX compounder, thereby helping to reduce manual programming errors, eliminate transcription errors, and expedite patient care.

In addition, B. Braun offers a wide selection of amino acid formulations and related additives ─ in containers not made with natural rubber latex, PVC or DEHP to help clinicians provide safe, appropriate nutritional support for patients' individualized needs. B. Braun was the first medical device manufacturer to remove harmful PVC and DEHP from many of its products. To learn more about B. Braun's commitment to protecting people and the environment while improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs visit www.bbrauncares.com.

On Jan. 23 from 6:30 – 7:30 a.m., B. Braun will sponsor a symposium titled, The CALORIES Trial: Understanding the Implications for Clinical Practice, which will be presented by Danielle Bear, RD MRes – Critical Care Dietitian. The session will provide the results of the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and discuss the implications for clinical practice.

Additional parenteral nutrition products and services supporting B. Braun's PN360 that will be featured at booth #409 include:

CAPSLink order entry software, which provides customers with a critical transcription double-check for catching PN ordering errors.

CAPS representatives will introduce the company's latest 90-Day beyond use dating (BUD) offering for pre-filled syringes and other products.

Pharmacy bulk package PN products not made with natural rubber latex, DEHP or PVC. Exposure to DEHP and PVC has been a growing concern for healthcare facilities around the world. B. Braun was the first medical device manufacturer to remove these toxic materials from many products, and today is the only supplier that offers a full line of solution containers that are not made with DEHP, PVC, or natural rubber latex. These products are used with B. Braun's PINNACLE TPN Management System and other automated compounding devices.

B. Braun's valued line of Parenteral Nutrition Solutions to meet both basic and specialty nutrition needs, including some parenteral nutrition industry firsts such as TrophAmine® (10% amino acid injection), HepatAmine® (8% amino acid injection) and ProcalAmine® (3% amino acid and 3% glycerin injection with electrolytes).

