Business Unit Management Appointments

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy Inc. ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (TSX:SEN) (WARSAW:SEN), is pleased to announce the following management appointments at the Company's business units in Tunisia and Romania.



In Tunisia, the Company is pleased to appoint Mr. Haithem Ben Hassen as President of Winstar Tunisia BV, Serinus Energy's wholly-owned operating subsidiary in Tunisia. He is replacing Dr. Trent Rehill who has resigned his position for personal reasons. Mr. Ben Hassen joined Winstar Tunisia in November 2014 as Senior Project Engineer and was then promoted to Project Manager in June 2015. During this time, he has been responsible for the completion of numerous capital projects undertaken by the Company, including the vital seconded role as Project Manager for the Moftinu Gas Development Project in Romania. Prior to joining Winstar, Mr. Ben Hassen had numerous senior engineering roles with Pireco Tunisia, Mondial Contractors, and Frimar SA in Tunisia. He has a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from École Polytechnique de Montréal in Canada.

The Company is also pleased to appoint Mr. Arafet Mansali as Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Chedly Maghraoui as Finance Director of Winstar Tunisia BV.

Mr. Mansali joined Winstar Tunisia in February 2014 as Senior Production Engineer before being appointed Production Manager in May 2017. He has significant petroleum engineering and operations management education and experience. Mr. Mansali will work closely with the Calgary technical team to implement capital programs to increase production efficiency from our Tunisia fields.

Prior to joining Winstar, Mr. Maghraoui was Finance Accounting and Administration Manager for Ensco PLC, overseeing the financial reporting functions for all of Ensco's projects in the United Kingdom and the Mediterranean region. He will work closely with the Calgary finance team in the financial reporting requirements of the Tunisia business unit as well joint venture financial reporting. He has significant training and experience in financial controls and audit compliance.

In Romania, the Company is pleased to announce that it has promoted Ms. Alexandra Damascan to the position of President of Serinus Energy Romania SA from her previous role of Country Manager, Romania. This change in title better reflects her significant role and contributions as the head of the Romanian Business Unit as the Company moves forward in the construction and commissioning of the Moftinu Gas Project. Ms. Damascan has been with Serinus Energy Romania since 2008 and has proven to be an invaluable member of the Serinus team. She has degrees in Political Economics, an MBA in Business Transactions from the Academy of Economic Studies, a Law Degree and LLM in International Arbitration from the Romanian-American University, as well as being currently enrolled in the MBA Oil & Gas Program at the Oil and Gas Institute in Ploiesti, Romania.

In addition to the promotion of Ms. Damascan, Serinus Energy Romania has also appointed Mr. Florin Georgescu to the role of Vice President, Production & Development. In this position, Mr. Georgescu will oversee the Romanian commercial and production operations, working closely with the Calgary team. Mr. Georgescu has an MBA in Business Management, an MBA in Oil & Gas Management from the Oil & Gas University in Ploiesti, Romania as well as significant education and experience in Commercial, Financial and Banking and working experience in oil regions such as North America and Middle East.

Serinus Executive Management is very pleased to appoint and promote these very competent and experienced individuals to their positions. These are important organizational steps for the Company as it positions itself for future years of growth in both Business Units.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

