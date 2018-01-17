OCEAN BANK NAMED FINALIST FOR TOP BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Miami, Fla., Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ocean Bank has been named a finalist as the Top Business of the Year in the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce's Top Entrepreneurial Awards.

"This is a great honor for Ocean Bank, because it recognizes not just our financial performance, but our community participation," said Agostinho Alfonso Macedo, president and chief executive officer of Ocean Bank. "We grew to be Florida's largest independently owned state-chartered bank through high standards in customer service."

"We are proud of the fact that many of our customers have been with the bank since its early days more than 35 years ago, and we have grown together, along with Miami. And we are proud of the fact that the business and civic community of Miami recognizes our achievements."

Ocean Bank has been recognized time and again as a corporate leader in South Florida. The Chamber honored Ocean Bank in 2017 with the Community Outreach award for its financial support, employee outreach and experience in its support of local charities and organizations. It honored Ocean Bank three times with the Top Hispanic Business Community Involvement Award, and once with the Julia Tuttle Award for Community Service. The Beacon Council gave the bank its Beacon Award for Financial Services in 2016.

The bank received the Commissioner's Business Recognition Award from the Florida Department of Education in 2002 and 2007 and also received the Donor Next Door award from Leave A Legacy®. In 2003, The March of Dimes honored Ocean Bank with the Building our Community Award.

The South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce honored Ocean Bank with the Hispanic Leadership Award in 2012 and in 2016 named Macedo as Banker of the Year. The Latin Builders Association and CAMACOL also have named Macedo Banker of the Year.

In 2014, the South Florida Business Journal recognized Ocean Bank with Turnaround of the Year for 2014 for its CFO awards. This was followed in 2015 with the Florida Diversity Council's Glass Ceiling Award to Senior Vice President Yuni Navarro and in 2016 with the United Negro College Fund's "MASKED Award" for the bank's efforts in providing financial aid to students at Florida Memorial University.

Cheryl Rees Ocean Bank (305) 569-5029 Crees@oceanbank.com Ray Casas Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications (305) 372-1234 Rcasas@wraggcasas.com