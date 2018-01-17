CNX Midstream Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter 2017 before market opening on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on the same day at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be publicly available via webcast on a live and replay basis.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call, during which prepared remarks by Nicholas J. DeIuliis, Chief Executive Officer, and other members of management will be followed by a question and answer session. Participants who would like to ask questions during the conference call may join by phone. Individuals who intend to listen only are encouraged to join the conference via the Internet.

Event: Conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2017 financial and operating results.

Time: January 30, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Internet: The webcast may be accessed directly at https://services.choruscall.com/links/cnxm180130.html or from the link posted on the "Events" page of our website, www.cnxmidstream.com.

Phone: Dial 888-349-0097 (international 412-902-0126) five to ten minutes before the scheduled start of the conference call and reference the CONE Midstream Partners call.

Replay: An on-demand replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/cnxm180130.html. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through February 13, 2018. The replay can be accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (international: 412-317-0088) and using the replay code 10116239.

CNX Midstream Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires gathering and other midstream energy assets to service natural gas production in the Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Our assets include natural gas gathering pipelines and compression and dehydration facilities, as well as condensate gathering, collection, separation and stabilization facilities. More information is available at our website www.cnxmidstream.com.

Contacts:



Investor Relations:

Steve Milbourne

724-485-4408

stevemilbourne@cnx.com

Media:

Brian Aiello

724-485-3078

brianaiello@cnx.com

