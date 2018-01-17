Thousands of LGBTQ Activists, Allies to Attend Creating Change Conference in Washington, DC One Year into Trump Administration: Full schedule and workshop program now available online

Wahsington, DC, Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The National LGBTQ Task Force's Creating Change Conference is celebrating its 30th year and takes place Wednesday, January 24 through Sunday, January 28 at the Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, DC. The Creating Change Conference is the foremost political, leadership, and skills-building conference for the LGBTQ social justice movement, convening over 3,500 LGBTQ activists from around the country to learn, connect, and resist.

The schedule at a glance can be found on Creating Change's website. The conference's complete schedule, and the full list of workshops, trainings, and caucuses is in the Creating Change program book. Creating Change's website also provides information on this year's honorees.

Conference Schedule Highlights:

Wednesday, January 24:

9am - 6:30pm: Day Long Racial Justice Institute

The day long institute is focused on eradicating racism and racial injustices.

Thursday, January 25:

9am-6pm Queer on the Hill: Advocacy Day

Hundreds of LGBTQ activists will talk to their members of Congress about anti-discrimination, economic justice, and equality.

8pm Hello DMV! Opening Plenary Session: Activism in A Time of Tyranny

The opening plenary panel will discuss mobilization against a hostile administration with special guests Andrea Jenkins, the newly elected vice president of the Minneapolis City Council, Farhana Khera, the executive director of Muslim Advocates, Urvashi Vaid, Indian-American LGBTQ rights activist and former executive director of the Task Force, and Diego Sanchez, the director of policy for PFLAG and was the first openly transgender staff member to serve on Capitol Hill.

Friday, January 26:

1:30pm - 2:45pm: Plenary Session: State of the Movement Address with Rea Carey, Executive Director, and Kierra Johnson, Deputy Executive Director.

9pm - Midnight: Queens Kings and Everything in Between: Creating Change Drag Show

Saturday, January 27:

12:45 - 2:45pm Activist Mobilization!

Conference attendees take to the streets in a direct action to highlight the needs of marginalized LGBTQ people. Details to be announced.

9pm: Three amazing events to pick so you can be you:

MasQUEERade Youth Ball

Youth dance for attendees 24 and under.

Fashion Show! Ground Breaking Activism Redirecting & Reforming All Systems (G.A.R.R.A.S.)

Boomers and Millennials Dance

All ages dance party.

Sunday, January 28:

11:30am - 1pm: Closing plenary

Closing plenary will feature the artist Lex Allen known for his gender-bending music video Cream & Sugar.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend and cover the Creating Change Plenaries, Queer on the Hill: Advocacy Day, State of the Movement Address, and to interview activists about their work. Members of the media may attend workshop sessions with workshop leader approval. Press interested in attending need to complete the press credential form by January 20.

