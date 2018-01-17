MaxLinear, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio-frequency, mixed-signal and high-performance analog integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications, announced today that it will attend the following financial conferences.



Financial Conference Schedule

20th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 18, 2018 in New York, NY. A presentation is scheduled for 11:10 AM Pacific Standard Time / 2:10 PM Eastern Standard Time





Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 1, 2018 in San Francisco, CA. A presentation is scheduled for 10:10 AM Pacific Standard Time / 1:10 PM Eastern Standard Time.





ROTH 30th Annual Conference on Monday, March 12, 2018 in Laguna Nigel, CA. A presentation will take place on the 12 th , but the time has not yet been finalized.





Susquehanna Seventh Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 in New York, NY. A presentation will take place on the 14th, but the time has not yet been finalized.

The presentations will be audio webcast, which can be accessed at http://investors.maxlinear.com/. The webcasts will be archived for 90 days following the live presentations.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio-frequency, mixed-signal and high-performance analog integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear's registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

MaxLinear, Inc. Investor Relations Contact:

Gideon Massey

Revenue & Investor Relations Manager

Tel: 949-333-0056

gmassey@maxlinear.com