Elastic Appoints Betsey Nelson to Board and Janesh Moorjani as CFO

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, the most widely-used collection of open source products for solving mission-critical use cases like search, logging, and analytics, today announced that it has appointed Elizabeth "Betsey" Nelson to its Board of Directors and Janesh Moorjani as Chief Financial Officer.



"We are very pleased to welcome Betsey to our board, where she can share her wealth of experience in working with some of the most prominent names in technology," said Shay Banon, Elastic Founder and CEO. "Janesh is a strong addition to our executive team, which includes leaders from some of the top names in enterprise and open source software companies."

Betsey Nelson served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer at Macromedia (acquired by Adobe) from 1997 to 2005, and currently is on the board of directors of Nokia, Zendesk and DAI. Previously, Nelson held board seats at Ancestry.com, SuccessFactors, Pandora and Autodesk. In 2017, she was named as one of Business Insider's 20 Women in Finance You Should Add to Your Company's Board.

Nelson joins non-executive board members Peter Fenton, General Partner at Benchmark Capital; Mike Volpi, Partner at Index Ventures; Chetan Puttagunta, General Partner, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), and Steven Schuurman, Elastic Founder on the Elastic Board of Directors.

"Elastic is a real innovator, helping organizations solve complex problems with data, and it has demonstrated increasing leadership in how it expands the depth, breadth and availability of the Elastic Stack and commercial extensions," said Nelson. "I am thrilled to join Elastic's board at such an exciting time in the company's growth trajectory."

Janesh Moorjani previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Infoblox, Senior Vice President of Finance at VMware and in finance and sales positions at Cisco. Prior to working in the tech industry, Moorjani worked at Goldman Sachs, serving as Vice President in the firm's merchant banking division.

"The Elastic Stack and its commercial extensions are becoming indispensable for a rapidly growing number of organizations to address critical business issues, including fraud detection, log management, enterprise search and more," said Moorjani. "I am very excited to join Elastic to help the company in its next phase of growth."

Learn More

About Elastic

Elastic builds software to make data usable in real time and at scale for search, logging, security, and analytics use cases. Founded in 2012, the company develops the open source Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), X-Pack (commercial features), and Elastic Cloud (a hosted offering). To date, there have been more than 150 million cumulative downloads. Backed by Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures, and NEA with more than $100 million in funding, Elastic has a distributed workforce with more than 700 employees in 30 countries. Learn more at elastic.co.

Media Contact Michael Lindenberger Reidy Communications for Elastic michael@reidycommunications.com