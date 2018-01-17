Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (NASDAQ:AOSL) today announces that the company will release its financial results for the fiscal 2018 second quarter ended December 31, 2017 on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, after the market closes. The press release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, which will be open to the public. During the conference call, the company will review the financial results and discuss other business matters.



To listen to the live conference call, please dial 877-312-8797 (or 253-237-1194 if dialing from outside the U.S.A.). A live webcast of the call will also be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor relations website, http://investor.aosmd.com/. The webcast replay will be available for seven days after the live call on the same website.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM and Power IC products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS's portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

