Metro Vancouver Properties Corp. declares dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 16, 2018 6:00pm   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Vancouver Properties Corp. (the Company), a Vancouver-based real estate company declares dividend.

The Company is pleased to announce that a $.02657 per share dividend on each of the Class B voting common shares and Class C non-voting shares will be payable February 23, 2018 to shareholders of record on February 8, 2018.  The dividend is considered an "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

 

Contact: Mr. Marvin Haasen Mr. Dino Di Marco
  President & CEO Investor Information
Telephone: (604) 732-6540 (604) 732-6540
Fax:  (604) 732-6550  
 
Address:  389 West 6th Avenue  
  Vancouver, B.C.  
  V5Y 1L1  

