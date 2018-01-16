Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. to Host Conference Call about Stock Price Volatility on January 17, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) ("Wheeler" or the "Company"), a company specializing in owning, acquiring, financing, developing, renovating, leasing and managing income-producing assets, such as community centers, neighborhood centers, strip centers and free-standing retail properties, announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on January 17, 2018. The conference call will address the recent volatility of the Company's stock price.



The dial-in numbers are:

Live Participant Dial-In (Toll-Free US & Canada): (877) - 407-8919

Live Participant Dial-In (International): (201)-689-8428

The conference call will also be webcast. To listen to the call, please go to the Investor Relations section of Wheeler's website at www.whlr.us , or click on the following link: http://whlr.equisolvewebcast.com/1-17-18



About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

Additional information about Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.whlr.us

