Ultra Health announces nation's first in-depth, experiential cannabis dispensary and second cultivation site

Ultra Health Insert

Ultra Health distributed 230,415 copies of an informational printed media insert to 19 newspapers across New Mexico from January 10, 2018 to January 14, 2018, reaching nearly one third of New Mexican households. The purpose of the insert was to provide New Mexicans with valuable information regarding Ultra Health's current and future projects. The newspapers were selected by the communities Ultra Health is currently in and its prospective communities. By providing New Mexicans with its upcoming plans, Ultra Health hopes to inspire the state to be proud of one of its most successful and growing industries.

The insert was distributed in the following newspapers:

Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe New Mexican

Eastern New Mexico News

Hobbs News-Sun

Alamogordo Daily News

Silver City Sun-News

Farmington Daily Times

Las Cruces Sun-News

Valencia News Bulletin

Rio Rancho Observer

Roswell Daily Record

Carlsbad Current Argus

Artesia Daily Press

The Deming Headlight

The Rio Grande Sun

The Taos News

Cibola Citizen

Las Vegas Optic

The Navajo Times

Ultra Health Tularosa

Ultra Health's second cultivation site, which will also anticipate cannabis legalization for social use in New Mexico, will be housed on 200 acres of land in Tularosa, New Mexico. The new cultivation site will include:

Water rights to 1,000 acre feet of water, or the equivalent of 325.9 million gallons of water per year

20 acres of indoor cultivation in 20 air-supported, wind-assisted greenhouses

80 acres of outdoor cannabis fields

100 acres of outdoor hemp fields, which will help produce Ultra Health's own high CBD oils, topicals and concentrates, as well as fibers and other products exclusively for sale at the Ultra Health Emporio.

120,000 square feet of production buildings

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5GR08tHod8&feature=youtu.be

Ultra Health Emporio

The Ultra Health Emporio will be the nation's first in-depth, experiential cannabis dispensary. The 15,000 square foot building, located off Interstate 25 in Albuquerque, will house:

A live cannabis plant display which will include A 10 foot by 20 foot glass viewing case containing mature cannabis bushes Several small glass cases containing young cannabis plants and seedlings

A cannabis cooking demonstration area

A 25-person theatre screening educational films on cannabis as well as historical cannabis prohibition films from the 1930's such as "Reefer Madness" and "Marihuana"

The "Hemporio," a hemp boutique with hemp-derived clothing, bags, vitamin supplements, stationary, lotions, skin-care essentials and other products for sale

A medical cannabis certification center with medical staff onsite to give certifications to first-time and returning medical cannabis patients

New Mexico's first drive-thru dispensary

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJk7300Ixgc&feature=youtu.be

