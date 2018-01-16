Emblem Appoints New CFO to Take Company through Next Phase of Growth

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emblem Corp. (TSXV:EMC) (EMC.WT) ("Emblem" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Stojanovic as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Stojanovic will replace Mr. John Laurie who will be stepping down going forward.

As CFO at Emblem, Mr. Stojanovic will be responsible for ensuring the finance department can enable the Company to continue to drive growth, capitalizing on the growing demand for premium cannabis products across Emblem's Medical, Pharmaceutical and Recreational product verticals.

"First, on behalf of our entire team and the board of directors, I would like to thank John for his dedication and contributions in Emblem's accomplishments thus far and wish him the best in the future. Alex brings a strong background to our finance team from his experience at other companies where he was instrumental in providing the financial strategy and leadership to help the organizations get to the next level of growth," said Nick Dean, President and CEO of Emblem Corp. "With Alex, I'm confident we'll be well positioned to meet our objectives concerning our capital planning as we accelerate growth and build a leadership position for our brand and products moving forward. We're excited to have him on the Emblem team."

Mr. Stojanovic joined Emblem as Director of Finance in August, 2017. Previously, he held several senior finance positions in Barrick Gold Corporation and Teranga Gold Corporation, including an assignment in Chile overseeing the finance team on a multibillion dollar construction project. Mr. Stojanovic has extensive experience in external reporting and compliance, business planning, capital markets activities, internal controls, corporate governance and team development. He began his career in public accounting, gaining valuable experience as an auditor and tax specialist. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Western Ontario and is a Chartered Professional Accountant as well as a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder.

About Emblem

Emblem Corp. is a fully integrated licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada under the ACMPR (Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations). Led by a team of cannabis experts and former health care and pharma executives, it has three distinct verticals – cannabis production, patient education centers, and pharmaceutical dosage form development. Emblem trades under the ticker symbol EMC on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV).

