Embarr Downs, Inc. To Finalize Reverse Merger

San Clemente, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California, January 16, 2018 Embarr Downs, Inc. (OTC:EMBR) Company will begin the audit process to file a Form 10 with the SEC to finalize our must recent acquisition and reverse merger.

Embarr Downs, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. The Company's main goals for 2018 is to finalize acquisitions and reverse merger.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.