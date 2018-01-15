Mercury Systems Receives $2.5M Order for Military Storage Application

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) (www.mrcy.com) announced it received a $2.5M order from a leading defense prime contractor for custom storage appliances built with the Company's TRRUST-Stor® secure solid-state drive (SSD) devices for an undisclosed military application. The order was booked in the Company's fiscal 2018 second quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.



Designed and manufactured in its Phoenix, Ariz. Advanced Microelectronics Center, the Company's portfolio of commercial self-encrypting SSD devices are built on its powerful ARMOR™ processor. By combining performance-enhancing algorithms with the industry's most advanced cryptographic engine, Mercury's secure SSD portfolio sets the defense industry standard for commercial data-at-rest solutions delivering uncompromising security and performance for government agencies, military forces and defense prime contractors.

"We are proud to supply defense prime contractors and the US warfighter with the most secure commercial technology for military data storage applications," said Neal Austin, Vice President of Sales for Mercury's Advanced Microelectronics Solutions group. "Having successfully pioneered the deployment of agile security technologies in a commercial SSD, Mercury is fully committed to simplifying the implementation of the highest levels of security for our valued customers and military forces deployed around the globe."

The Company offers its secure data storage technology in a wide range of form factors, including 2.5" heavily ruggedized enclosures, ultra-portable removable modules, mini-SATA (mSATA) cards, express mezzanine cards (XMC) and ball-grid array (BGA) devices. Mercury offers the industry's only commercial SSD device to be listed on the National Security Administration's Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) component index.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters™

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," "potential," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company's markets, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government's interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to cyber-security regulations and requirements, increases in tax rates, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

