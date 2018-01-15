Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2017 Dividend Distributions

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced today the allocations of the company's 2017 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows:

Common Shares CUSIP Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Dividend Capital

Gain

Distribution Non-Taxable

Distribution 49803T300 1/6/2017 1/13/2017 $ 0.3025 $ 0.197143 $ 0.031920 $ 0.073437 49803T300 4/6/2017 4/13/2017 0.3025 0.197143 0.031920 0.073437 49803T300 7/6/2017 7/13/2017 0.3025 0.197143 0.031920 0.073437 49803T300 10/6/2017 10/13/2017 0.3025 0.197143 0.031920 0.073437 $ 1.2100 $ 0.788572 $ 0.127680 $ 0.293748 65.17 % 10.55 % 24.28 %

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States. As of September 30, 2017, we owned interests in 117 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 23.1 million square feet and two development projects currently under construction.

Our strategy is to maximize the cash flow of our operating properties, successfully complete the construction and lease-up of our redevelopment and development portfolio, and identify additional opportunities to acquire or dispose of properties to further strengthen the Company. New investments are focused in the shopping center sector primarily in markets where we believe we can leverage our existing infrastructure and relationships to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns or otherwise in desirable trade areas. Dispositions are generally designed to increase the quality of our portfolio and to strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

Contact Information:

Kite Realty Group Trust

Dan Sink, Chief Financial Officer

(317) 577-5609

dsink@kiterealty.com