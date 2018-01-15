Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2017 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

Date: Monday, February 12, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Business Partners' (TSX:BBU) (NYSE:BBU) 2017 Fourth Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Monday, February 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

Results will be released on Monday, February 12, 2018 prior to 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

To participate in the Conference Call please dial +1 (866) 521-4909 toll-free in the U.S and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (647) 427-2311, conference ID: 8395869 at approximately 10:50 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Live audio of the Conference Call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at BBUQ42017Webcast.

A replay of the Conference Call will be available until March 12, 2018 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (416) 621-4642 for overseas calls, conference ID: 8395869. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bbu.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSX:BAM) (Euronext:BAMA), a global alternative asset manager with over $265 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Contact:

Courtney Burke

416-369-2629

bbu.enquiries@brookfield.com